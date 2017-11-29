Nyatama: We have been pushing ourselves

Orlando Pirates midfielder Musa Nyatama felt his side’s victory against Bloemfontein Celtic was well-deserved, following their recent performances.

The Soweto giants put an end to their six-match winless streak in the league when Nyatama’s lone strike was enough to seperate the two teams on Sunday.

Speaking to Soccer Laduma ahead of his side’s league fixture against SuperSport United, Nyatama highlighted the need for the win, and praise his teammates for their efforts.

‘We needed this win, plain and simple, it’s mentally tiring to play well and not have the results go your way, and that’s been the case for us,’ he said.

‘Winning against Celtic reminded us of the feeling of winning and it was satisfying for us as players, and for the supporters who have been waiting for a positive result.

‘We’ve been pushing ourselves, despite the difficult situation we have been facing these past few matches and credit needs to go to the players,’ he added.

Pirates host SuperSport at the Orlando Stadium on December, 5th with kick-off set for 19:30. The Soweto giants will no doubt be gunning to avenge the 6-1 drubbing suffered at the hands of Matsatsantsa.

Photo: Frikkie Kaap/Backpagepix