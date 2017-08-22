Nyatama pleased with debut showing

Orlando Pirates midfielder Musa Nyatama revealed his delight after making his debut in the 1-0 victory against Chippa United on Sunday.

The former Bloemfontein Celtic man was handed a starting berth alongside fellow new-singing Thamsanqa Sangweni in Milutin Sredojevic’s return PSL debut for the Buccaneers.

Nyatama expressed his happiness at having garnered a positive result, in addition to commenting on his persoanl performance.

‘As a team, we are very happy with the result,’ he told the club’s official website.

‘We got what we wanted at the start of the game and that’s all that is important.

‘On a personal level, I am happy with my performance and look to improve game by game,’ he said.

Nyatama will br aiing to extend Bucs’ good start to the season when they face Baroka in an Absa Premiership encounter on Tuesday with kickoff set for 19:30.

Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/Backpagepix