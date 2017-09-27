Norodien close to full fitness

Orlando Pirates have confirmed that winger Riyaad Norodien is close to making a full return, according to the Buccaneers’ medical team.

The 22-year-old has been out of action for over a month after suffering a foot injury while on national team duty with Bafana Bafana.

However, Pirates coach Micho Sredojevic will welcome Norodien’s return as he prepares his squad for their next three Absa Premiership clashes against Polokwane City, Platinum Stars and Kaizer Chiefs respectively.

The attacking midfielder has been training well and the strength and conditioning team is satisfied with his progress, according to the Buccaneers’ medical team.

Meanwhile, midfielder Thamsanqa Sangweni remains sidelined as he recovers from a knee injury.

Photo: Orlando Pirates website