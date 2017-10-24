Nkosi to miss Currie Cup final

Sharks winger S’bu Nkosi will miss Saturday’s final against Western Province in Durban due to a dislocated elbow.

Assistant coach Sean Everitt confirmed on Monday that Nkosi will be out for at least ‘a couple of weeks’ due to the injury sustained in last Saturday’s semi-final against the Blue Bulls.

The good news is that a scan revealed there was no fracture, and he may still be available for at least part of the Boks’ end-of-year tour should he be selected.

Nkosi’s place on the wing may well be taken by veteran Odwa Ndungane in Saturday’s title decider.

Photo: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix