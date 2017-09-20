Nkosi earns Springbok call-up

S’busiso Nkosi, Francois Louw and Louis Schreuder have been included in the Springbok squad for the two remaining matches of the Rugby Championship.

After starring for the Sharks this year, Nkosi has received a deserved call-up to the national squad, although there is still no recall for Ruan Combrinck.

Louw returns to the squad after recovering from a shoulder injury, while Schreuder is included as one of three scrumhalves in the group of 30 players, with Francois Hougaard having been dropped.

‘Louis and S’bu have both performed well this season, and their inclusion gives us an opportunity to work closely with them,’ Allister Coetzee said.

‘They are both in-form players and are making good decisions on the field in their respective positions. Their inclusion and exposure to this level will continue our process of building depth in certain positions.

‘Louis has been there before, but we’re excited to expose S’bu to the Springbok environment – he is in excellent form and we are excited to work with him.

‘Francois is a seasoned international flank, will bring along more experience and leadership to the team, who have been hit by long-term injuries among the loose forwards,’ Coetzee added.

The Springbok squad will get together on Sunday in Bloemfontein, where they will be based for the build-up to the Test against the Wallabies on 30 September.

Bok squad:

Forwards: Uzair Cassiem, Lood de Jager, Ruan Dreyer, Dan du Preez, Jean-Luc du Preez, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Eben Etzebeth (c), Steven Kitshoff, Siya Kolisi, Francois Louw, Wilco Louw, Malcolm Marx, Bongi Mbonambi, Franco Mostert, Tendai Mtawarira, Trevor Nyakane, Chiliboy Ralepelle.

Backs: Andries Coetzee, Ross Cronjé, Damian de Allende, Elton Jantjies, Jesse Kriel, Dillyn Leyds, Rudy Paige, Handré Pollard, Raymond Rhule, Louis Schreuder, Jan Serfontein, Courtnall Skosan, S’busiso Nkosi.

