Ngoma: The City needs to remain blue

Cape Town City midfielder Aubrey Ngoma says he is hoping his side can claim bragging rights against rivals Ajax Cape Town on Saturday.

The 28-year-old will miss the Citizens’ derby matches against the Urban Warriors through injury, but was part of the City side to claim victories in both fixtures against Ajax last season.

Ngoma has urged City to continue their dominance over Ajax as the two sides prepare to do battle at Cape Town Stadium for the first time in this campaign.

‘Unfortunately, I am not playing in the Cape Town derby, which I would have loved to because I know the feeling of being victorious twice already against your neighbours,’ Ngoma said.

‘So I just want to wish my friends and teammates good luck.

‘The City needs to remain blue as it has been throughout since the arrival of Cape Town City.

‘I have got so much confidence in my Cape Town City players and I hope we continue making the city blue and claim the bragging rights. Good luck City! I am City FC!’

Cape Town City and Ajax Cape Town will go head-to-head in the Absa Premiership at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off set for 15:00.