Watch: New Zealand annihilate Hong Kong at RWC

Portia Woodman scored eight tries as New Zealand hammered Hong Kong 121-0, while there were also wins for Canada, England, USA, Ireland and France on day two of the Women’s World Cup in Dublin.



Playing with pace and power, the Blacks Ferns steamrolled Hong Kong, with Woodman at the centre of the 19-try rout. New Zealand ran in nine first-half tries for a commanding 57-0 lead at the break and they more than doubled that tally with 10 tries in the second stanza. The bonus-point victory takes New Zealand top of the log in Pool A.

Canada ground out 15-0 win against Wales with Lori Josephson and Magali Harvey dotting down. The result means Canada are now one point behind New Zealand in the standings.

In Pool B, England registered a comfortable 56-13 bonus-point win over Italy. Danielle Waterman, Lydia Thompson and Emily Scarratt scored two tries each.

The USA also collected maximum log points with a 43-0 triumph against Spain. The bonus-point win puts the USA and England are level on 10 points apiece and means the forthcoming match between the sides will be a straight shootout for a spot in the semi-finals.

Ireland needed a strong second half performance to beat a gallant Japan outfit 24-14. Japan led 14-0 at half time, but the hosts came to life in the last 25 minutes to the win.

France lashed Australia 48-0 in the last game of the day. The win takes the French two points clear of Ireland at the summit of the Pool C standings.

