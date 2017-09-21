Neville: Rashford as good as Mbappe and Dembele

Phil Neville believes Marcus Rashford deserves to be in discussions alongside Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele.

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford should be mentioned in the same breath as Paris Saint-Germain sensation Kylian Mbappe and Barcelona’s most expensive signing, Ousmane Dembele, according to Phil Neville.

United youngster and England international Rashford scored a brace to lead the reigning EFL Cup champions to a 4-1 win over Burton Albion at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old netted twice inside the opening 17 minutes to take his season tally to five goals in all competitions, while he set up Anthony Martial for United’s fourth.

And former United utility Neville believes Rashford deserves to be in discussions alongside €180-million-rated Mbappe and Dembele, who cost Barca €105m.

‘Everybody praises Ousmane Dembele and Kylian Mbappe, but nobody talks about Rashford in this country,’ Neville told Sky Sports.

‘Because he’s English, we just say ”he plays on the left wing, he’s OK”. He is up there with Dembele and Mbappe, who also play on either wing.

‘People say you have to play Rashford as a centre forward, but you can play him anywhere because he is good enough.

‘Rashford is in the same bracket as those two – £100m-£150m players – he is every bit as good as those two and can be in the future because he is improving every season.

‘He broke in under Louis van Gaal and set the world on fire, in his second season under Jose Mourinho everyone thought he wouldn’t play, but he did in all the big games. Now he is adding goals to his game and he can be absolutely world class,’ he said.

-This story originally appeared on FourFourTwo.co.za