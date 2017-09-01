Nengomasha: The pressure is on Katsande

Kaizer Chiefs legend Tinashe Nengomasha hopes that Willard Katsande can remain injury-free during the 2017-18 campaign.

Katsande has already featured for Amakhosi in all three of their matches this season, including two in the Absa Premiership and one in the MTN8.

Nengomasha says he hopes that Katsande can stay fit in this campaign in the hopes of helping Chiefs win their first piece of silverware in two years.

‘They [Chiefs] will just be hoping that he continues injury-free and does not wear out because if he does, then the pressure will be on,’ Nengomasha told the SowetanLive.

The 34-year-old believes that the talented Wiseman Meyiwa has a bright future ahead of him at Amakhosi, insisting that he just needs time to improve his overall performance.

‘I think the youngster [Meyiwa] is a future prospect and can do well, but he needs some time to be groomed,’ he added.

When the Absa Premiership returns, Kaizer Chiefs will take on Cape Town City on 13 September.

The match at the Cape Town Stadium kicks off at 19:30.