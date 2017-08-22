Ndoro set for Al Faisaly medical

Orlando Pirates have announced they have agreed a deal to sell Zimbabwean striker Tendai Ndoro to Saudi side Al Faisaly.



The 29-year-old striker will undergo a medical in Saudi Arabia before completing his transfer to Saudi Professional League side.

TEAM UPDATE: Tendai Ndoro is due to undergo a medical in Saudi Arabia before the deal is finalised. — Orlando Pirates FC (@Orlando_Pirates) August 22, 2017

Ndoro is now set to miss the Buccaneers second Absa Premiership fixture against Baroka on Tuesday.

TEAM UPDATE: Tendai Ndoro will miss the Baroka FC clash tonight. We can confirm an agreement for his sale to Al Faisaly Football Club. — Orlando Pirates FC (@Orlando_Pirates) August 22, 2017

Over the course of his career, Ndoro has netted 36 goals and assisted a further 10 from 103 appearances playing in the Absa Premiership for the likes of Mpumalanga Black Aces and Orlando Pirates.

Meanwhile, Pirates also confirmed that Thamsanqa Sangweni has been ruled out of their PSL encounter.

The 28-year-old failed a late fitness test after suffering a knee injury during his sides 1-0 victory over Chippa United last week.

The Sea Robbers will now be without the services of Sangweni, who is expected to be out for up to two weeks as he continues to nurse his injury.

However, defender Happy Jele is available for selection after serving his one match suspension.