Myeni joins SuperSport on loan

SuperSport United have completed the signing of winger Sifiso Myeni from Absa Premiership and MTN8 champions Bidvest Wits on a season-long loan.
Since departing Orlando Pirates at the start of the 2016-17 campaign, Myeni went on to help the Clever Boys claim their maiden PSL title and also the MTN8 trophy respectively.
Nonetheless, the 29-year-old will now don the Matsatsantsa jersey for the 2017-18 campaign.
Over the course of his career, Myeni has netted 33 goals and assisted a further 43 from 258 appearances in all competitions playing for the likes of Moroka Swallows, Bidvest Wits and Orlando Pirates.
