Myeni joins SuperSport on loan

 Sifiso Myeni joins SuperSport United on loan
    Bidvest Wits midfielder Sifiso Myeni
    SuperSport United have completed the signing of winger Sifiso Myeni from Absa Premiership and MTN8 champions Bidvest Wits on a season-long loan.

    Since departing Orlando Pirates at the start of the 2016-17 campaign, Myeni went on to help the Clever Boys claim their maiden PSL title and also the MTN8 trophy respectively.

    Nonetheless, the 29-year-old will now don the Matsatsantsa jersey for the 2017-18 campaign.

    Over the course of his career, Myeni has netted 33 goals and assisted a further 43 from 258 appearances in all competitions playing for the likes of Moroka Swallows, Bidvest Wits and Orlando Pirates.

