Myeni: Joining SuperSport is a no-brainer

Former Orlando Pirates winger Sifiso Myeni said his last-minute loan move from Bidvest Wits to SuperSport United is in the best interest of his career.

The 29-year-old finalised his season-long loan move to Eric Tinkler’s side minutes before the end of the transfer window deadline, and Myeni revealed his delight upon joining the Nedbank Cup champions.

‘In football you always move around, so for me it was a much easier decision to make, because I’m coming from one winning team to another, so for me it was a no-brainer,’ he told reporters.

‘I think I would take last season as a good season, because I joined the team [Wits] when they were already done with pre-season, and I was obviously late fitness-wise,’ he added.

‘I made sure that I played and I made a lot of assists in those games, and I think, personally, I did my part in helping the team clinch the [league] trophy,’ he added.

Myeni revealed that he didn’t take issue with his bit-part role at Wits last season, highlighting the strength of Gavin Hunt’s team in addition to revealing that Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy was keen on signing him.

‘It was not an issue that I played less games. I obviously understood that the team was doing well and I wouldn’t just walk into the team, thinking I would play all the games.

‘I feel I’ve done my part [with Wits], and that’s why the decision for me to go on loan at a team like SuperSport United was a little bit easy.’

‘It’s all about teamwork and not the individual, obviously me going there is about helping the team win more trophies,’ he stated.

‘SuperSport is a winning team and I think for me it’s a good move. I’ll obviously be working with someone [Tinkler] that I know, but it doesn’t mean that because I know the coach and I’ve worked with him for many years, I can take my foot off the pedal. Obviously, I still need to work extremely hard.’

‘Yeah, I think that was before [the season started] – I think we were in camp in Cape Town, Benni was interested.

‘We spoke, but obviously nothing materialised, and obviously I’ve now ended up going to SuperSport,’ he said.

Photo: Muzi Ntombela/Backpagepix