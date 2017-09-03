Mukumela: I’m ready to fight for starting berth

Mamelodi Sundowns young defender Thendo Mukumela says he is ready and looking forward to fighting for a place in the Brazilians starting line up.



The 19-year-old was recently promoted to the Brazilians from their youth academy alongside Keletso Makgalwa.

Mukumela can play in central defense or at right back and has even been played as a striker in a couple of matches in Sundowns’ development structures.

Mukumela says he is inspired and motivated to work hard to impress Pitso Mosimane in order to cement his place in the Sundowns starting line up.

‘I’m obviously excited. I have been waiting for his opportunity to come and when it comes you must grab it with both hands,’ Mukumela told Kickoff.com.

‘I hope to have game time. I know there will be tough competition, but I am ready to work and I am ready to be in the starting line-up.’

‘I am inspired and motivated by them. Seeing them come from the academy means a lot to me. I want to be like them, grab my chance and grab it with both hands.

‘The coach has been talking to us, telling us to work hard because it’s not easy to break into the first team. We have to be patient and our time will come.’

Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix