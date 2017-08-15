Muir linked with Sharks return

Dick Muir could be set for a return to the Sharks’ coaching ranks ahead of the 2018 Super Rugby campaign.

The 52-year-old spent three seasons, 2005 through to 2007, as head coach of the Durban-based team, before joining the Boks as an assistant coach from 2008 to 2011.

According to Netwerk24.com, the Sharks have already approached Muir with an offer to join the Super Rugby side in an assistant coaching capacity.

This fuels speculation that the Sharks’ current assistant coaches Ryan Strudwick and Sean Everitt will be relieved of their duties. Strudwick’s contract comes to an end later this year, while Everitt – whose contract expires in 2018 – could be redeployed.

Sharks CEO Gary Teichmann refused to comment on the matter.

‘Nothing has been finalised. We will make an announcement as soon as there is anything official to report.’

Photo: Duif du Toit/Gallo Images