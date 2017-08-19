Mphahlele: Winning is the only option

Kaizer Chiefs defender Ramahlwe Mphahlele is hoping his side can get off to a positive start in their Absa Premiership opener against Bloemfontein Celtic on Sunday.

The two sides are scheduled to lock horns at the Free State Stadium in their first PSL encounter of the 2017-18 campaign.

The 27-year-old says his side are going all out in the hopes of walking away with all three points in their opening match.

He also stated that Amakhosi are going to fight to get their hands on the title this season, following their two seasons without any silverware.

‘We can’t afford the same start as last season, when we lost to Bidvest Wits. The premiership starts on Sunday and we are going to fight for the championship, whatever it takes,’ Mphahlele told his club’s official website.

‘We can’t afford to lose. Winning is the only option.’

Kick-off has been set for 15:00.

Photo: Kaizer Chiefs website