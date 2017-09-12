Mphahlele sidelined for four months

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed that defender Ramahlwe Mphahlele is expected to be sidelined for up to four months.

The 27-year-old returned from national team duty from Bafana Bafana with a knee injury and the defender is now expected to undergo surgery on his knee.

Like Mphahlele, Emmanuel Letlotlo will be out of action for four months after undergoing knee surgery during pre-season.

Sibusiso Khumalo, who sustained a knee ligament injury during training will be sidelined for three weeks as he receives treatment on his injury.

Tsepo Masilela is expected to back from his ankle ligament injury in three months time after he underwent surgery on his injury.

Teenage Radebe is expected to resume full training in eight weeks time and is in the process of rehabilitation from his injury.

On a positive note, Itumeleng Khune recovered from his chest infection and has begun training with the squad, while Ryan Moon recovered from the knee injury he sustained at the Bafana Bafana camp and is expected to resume full training this week.