Motaung explains Doc Khumalo’s exit

Kaizer Motaung says Kaizer Chiefs legend Doctor Khumalo’s decision to leave the club came as a result of him wanting to follow his dreams.

The Bafana Bafana legend was unveiled as Baroka’s technical director, putting an end to a relationship that lasted well over three decades.

In a club statement released by the Soweto giants, Motaung revealed that Khumalo had discussed his aspirations with the club a while back.

‘Doctor came to us six month ago to discuss his future plans and his desire to pursue other interests,’ he said in a club statement.

‘Among the points contained in his proposal was the desire to grow his brand and take on other challenges after celebrating his 50th birthday in June.

‘We sat down and discussed his proposals with the football department to map the way forward for both parties, until we agreed that he should pursue his dreams, as we did not want to stand in his way.

‘Doctor remains a legend of the club and we will always work with him whenever the opportunity presents itself.

‘We wish him all the best in his future endeavours. He will also be welcomed back whenever we do our legends programmes,’ he concluded.

Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix