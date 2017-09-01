Motaung: Chiefs can challenge for PSL title

Kaizer Chiefs football manager, Bobby Motaung, believes the club’s new signings will improve their overall performance as they look to regain their confidence.

The Glamour Boys have been very active during the transfer window, after bringing in four players to bolster their squad for the season.

With the transfer market coming to a close at midnight, Motaung believes that Amakhosi have signed players to contribute to their hopes of winning silverware this season.

‘The arrival of Dumsani Zuma from Bloemfontein Celtic, Philani Zulu from Maritzburg United, Teenage Hadebe from Zimbabwean team Chicken Inn FC, and Bhongolethu Jayiya from Cape Town City FC will surely help bolster the team’s backline, midfield and attack,’ Motaung said.

Meanwhile, the club has also promoted the likes of Bruce Bvuma, Khotso Malope, Wiseman Meyiwa and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo to the senior team.

‘We also announced the promotion of four players from the development ranks to join the first team for the 2017-18 campaign,’ he added.

‘Goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma, and three midfielders, Khotso Malope, Wiseman Meyiwa and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, are the four players who have been officially been promoted to the senior team.

‘The young men will add youthfulness, inject new energy and quality to the wealth of talent already in the squad, because we need to ensure that the team is strong enough to challenge for the league title, as well as the two trophies that we will be competing for this season.

When the Absa Premiership returns, Kaizer Chiefs will travel to the Cape Town Stadium when they face Cape Town City on 13 September.

Kick-off has been scheduled for 19:30.