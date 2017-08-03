Mostert must stand tall in Super Rugby final

Franco Mostert is well placed to challenge and possibly best lineout king Sam Whitelock in what will be a game-shaping contest in the Super Rugby final, writes JON CARDINELLI.

The stats make for encouraging reading if you’re a Lions supporter. Johan Ackermann’s charges have racked up some impressive set-piece numbers this season. As far as the lineout is concerned, no player has soared higher than Mostert.

The Springbok lock made several timely steals in the semi-final against the Hurricanes last Saturday. According to Opta, Mostert has won 16 against the throw this season, twice as many as the next best player (Stephan Lewies made a total of eight steals for the Sharks).

Mostert also deserves credit for how he has managed the Lions lineout on attack. Mostert has won the most lineouts (70) while second-row partner Andries Ferreira (55) has played his part in setting the platform for the rest of the side. Malcolm Marx has found his jumper 139 times this season, more than any other hooker in the tournament.

Only the Hurricanes (42) have scored more tries from first phase in 2017. The Lions have scored 37 while fellow finalists, the Crusaders, have scored 29.

That said, the Crusaders boast a number of All Blacks in their pack. New Zealand have led the way at the set pieces over the past few years, and Sam Whitelock is recognised as one of the best lineout exponents in the game.

Indeed, who could forget Whitelock beating Victor Matfield to the ball late in the second half of the 2015 World Cup semi-final at Twickenham? That lineout steal provided the All Blacks with an opportunity to clear their lines, and to control territory in the final minutes.

Marx will be under pressure to find his jumpers this Saturday. Mostert will be under pressure to make the right calls and to negate the contesting brilliance of Whitelock.

The Lions should also look to attack on the Crusaders’ feed. They can’t allow the New Zealand side to settle at this set piece. The Crusaders, and indeed many of the Kiwi teams, have done well to set the maul and then drive through their opponents to score.

Photo: EPA/Kim Ludbrook/BackpagePix