Mosimane: We have not found ourselves

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane believes his side ‘will find themselves’ after their elimination in the MTN8 on Sunday.



The Brazilians fell to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Maritzburg United in their quarter-final clash at the Lucas Moripe Stadium through a 58th minute goal by Evans Rusike.

The 53-year-old coach admits that his side were not at their best, but he is confident that the Brazilians will find their feet.

‘We have not found ourselves, [but] we will find ourselves,’ Mosimane told SuperSportTV after the game.

‘It’s unfortunate that the first game of the programme is the MTN8 and you know, in South Africa we get emotional with the cups, but it’s ok, we can’t win all the cups, so we’ll continue.’

Mosimane says he was pleased with new signings Oupa Manyisa and Lebese’s performance on their debut for the club.

‘We have to give them [the new signings] a run. You can see they fit in well, they know how to play, we signed the players that suit the way we play and they’ll get there, it’s okay, it’s a long way,’ he added.

Mamelodi Sundowns will be hoping to bounce back when they take on SuperSport United when they two sides meet in the Absa Premiership on Saturday.

The match at the Lucas Moripe Stadium kicks off at 15:00.