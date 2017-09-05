Mosimane urges Billiat to rediscover his form

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane believes Khama Billiat’s release clause will be met if the Zimbabwean forward rediscover his form.

The Brazilians are at risk of losing Billiat on a free transfer if his released clause is not met during the January transfer window, having less than a year remaining on his contract, which expires at the end of the 2017-18 season.

Mosimane has called on the 27-year-old to set up his game in the hopes of reaping the rewards of landing a move abroad.

‘The right time is now [for Billiat to go overseas]. Let the business happen. I speak to Khama and told him “if you can bring the performance you brought when you had all the balls [trophies] at the [PSL] awards”, then that release clause will be triggered,’ Mosimane told KickOff.com.

‘So I say “come back and play at that level. You are worth that money [in the release clause]”.’

The Sundowns mentor is confident that the Zimbabwean international’s release clause will be triggered before any club can sign him on a free transfer.

‘If you want to sign Khama and he has six months to go on his contract. He is a hot player. Do you want to wait six months to get him? Somebody is going to buy him in that six months,’ he added.

‘Trust me I have been there. Wait for six months and someone will buy him and you will be like “I thought I would get him for free”. I know these things, I have been around.

‘It happened with Rivaldo [Coetzee]. I could not wait. He was on the rebound from [Glasgow] Celtic and we had to strike at the right time.’

Mamelodi Sundowns are scheduled to take on Free State Stars on 11 September when the Absa Premiership returns following the international break.

The match at Goble Park kicks off at 19:30.

Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix