Mosimane: I sound like Komphela

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane lamented the state of the pitch following his side’s 2-1 loss against Polokwane City in an Absa Premiership tie on Tuesday night.

A brace from Rodney Ramagalela sunk Masandawana, despite George Lebese giving the home side a glimmer of hope in netting the equaliser from the spot.

Mosimane highlighted the state of the Loftus Versfeld pitch, saying that it didn’t suit his side’s brand of football.

‘We did our best, but our pitch doesn’t help us. I sound like Steve Komphela after we don’t win because of the pitch, it’s a fact,’ he said in post-match comments.

‘This pitch doesn’t help us. We are a free-flowing team, we need the ball to move, but it’s our home game, we can’t complain to anybody,’ he added.

The former Bafana Bafana mentor went on to praise Rise and Shine, in addition to stating that man-of-the-match Ramagalela had the match of his life.

‘You must take the opportunities, especially in the first half, but we need to congratulate Polokwane City and the coach, they did very well.

‘The fought for it, they played well on the break.

‘I think “Rama G had a game of his life, but that’s always the case with our former players to show that you shouldn’t have let me go.

‘What a fantastic strike, the second one, I don’t think he will score one like that again,’ he concluded.

Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

– This story originally appeared on SportsClub.co.za