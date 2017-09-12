Mosimane reveals aspirations for Tau, Makgalwa and Mukumela

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has revealed his plan to turn Percy Tau into the Absa Premiership player of the year.

Masandawana secured a 2-1 victory against Free State Stars courtesy of Tau’s brace and Mosimane highlighted his plan to turn the Bafana Bafana international into the best player in the league.

‘My next mission is to make Percy Tau the player of the year, that’s what I want,’ he told kickoff.

‘We thought it would happen [last season], but it was a bit too early.

‘When we recruited Khama [Billiat], I said “we want to make you the player of the year.”

‘That was my mission. Denis [Onyango] was the player of the year in Africa [for players based on the continent],’ he added.

Mosimane, in turn, spoke of the career paths of Onyango and Kaizer Chiefs defender Ramahlwe Mphahlele, citing how his role in their respective careers.

‘When I came here, I asked where is he [Onyango]. They said he is on loan at Wits. I said ‘what? Bring him back’.

‘Rama [Mphahlele] was on loan to Tuks. I said ‘where is he? What? Bring him back’. Where are they now? They are playing for their national teams. Those are the things that bring me joy,’ he added.

Mosimane also spoke of his aspirations for newly-promoted duo Keletso Makgalwa and Thendo Mukumela.

‘I want to see Keletso making the first team of Sundowns, to see Thendo making his debut for Bafana. That will make me happy,’ he concluded.

Photo: Samuel Shivambu/Backpagepix