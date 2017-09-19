Mosimane: Morena should play right back for Bafana

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane believes Thapelo Morena would succeed at playing right back for Bafana Bafana.

The 24-year-old has already made three appearances for the Brazilians this campaign, featuring in both the Absa Premiership and MTN8 respectively.

Mosimane believes that Morena would be the perfect candidate to play right back for all of Bafana Bafana’s home matches, adding that Ramahlwe Mphahlele is best suited for their away fixtures.

‘In my opinion, if we are at home with Bafana, he [Morena] is the one who should play right-back. You want to score? You want to overlap? Thapelo is there,’ Mosimane told KickOff.com.

‘Defensively away and you want to keep the results, then ‘Rama’ [Mphahlele] is good.’

The 53-year-old mentor admits that Morena is his best option at right back for Sundowns and he believes that Europe will soon come calling for the fullback.

‘Thapelo is a winner. Yes there are other right-backs who are more established [at Sundowns] than him, but I have a long-term [plan],’ he added.

‘Very soon there will be a team in Europe that wants him. That’s what you need to invest in. Real Madrid are investing in the younger ones and Barca also.’

Mamelodi Sundowns will now travel to the Stade Mohamed V for there return leg against Wydad Athletic Club in the Caf Champions quarter-final on Saturday.

The match is kicks off at 22:00.

Photo: Sydney Mahlangu /BackpagePix