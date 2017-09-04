Mosimane: Mashaba out with Achilles injury

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane expects midfielder Mzikayise Mashaba to be sidelined for a lengthy period after sustaining an Achilles tendon injury.



The 28-year-old is yet to play a competitive match for the Brazilians this campaign and looks set to miss a huge part of the season.

Mosimane confirmed that Mashaba picked up an injury while training with the club’s reserve team.

‘Mzi Mashaba is here. He was training with our MDC team, but he is injured now. He came for pre-season and then he got injured. He did his Achilles,’ Mosimane told KickOff.com.

The Sundowns coach revealed that Brazilian defender Ricardo Nascimento is also out of action with a long-term injury.

‘No, he’s injured. Ricardo [Nascimento] is out for long. It’s injuries,’ he added.

When the Absa Premiership returns, Mamelodi Sundowns will travel to Goble Park when they take on Free State Stars on 12 September.

Kick-off has been scheduled for 19:30.

Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix