Mosimane: It’s a good move for Manyama

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane believes that Lebogang Manyama’s move to Konyaspor was the best move the Bafana Bafana attacking midfielder.



The Brazilians were eager to add the 26-year-old to their squad, but Manyama opted against joining Mosimane’s side and signed for Turkish side Konyaspor.

Mosimane believes that Manyama made the best possible decision for himself by joining the Turkish side.

‘I think so [it’s a good move]. What is he, 27 or 28? These things come once and if you ask Manyama what’s his dream, he’d say to play for Bafana and in Europe, so it’s a good move and it’s important,’ Mosimane told KickOff.com.

‘If you don’t go overseas, you have to try get the best move locally before you retire because you might not win the league and yet you were a good player.

‘[People will ask] What have you won? You can say “No I was always in the starting line-up”, but what have you won? You’ve got to win something. Players and coaches understand those dynamics.’

Mamelodi Sundown are scheduled to travel to Goble Park when they take on Free State Stars in the Absa Premiership on Tuesday.

Kick-off has been set for 19:30.