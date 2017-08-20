Mosimane hails Zwane’s display

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane says he was impressed with Themba Zwane’s performance against SuperSport United during their Tshwane derby on Saturday.



Mosimane says he was pleased with his side’s performance, but felt that Dean Furman’s red card was the turning point in the final minutes of the match.

The Sundowns coach also reserved special praise for Themba Zwane, who scored the second goal in the match.

‘It came as expected, it’s a derby, it’s always tight and on edge. It’s good that we broke the ice first. Unfortunately, they got a red card and it gave us more [of an] advantage,’ Mosimane told SuperSport TV after the match.

‘But beautiful football from ”Mshishi” [Themba Zwane] – what a goal he scored. We kept it a bit tight today, I warned the boys not to be too excited because we need to get three points and take it slow.

‘They were better than last week [against Maritzburg United], they worked harder, but what can I say… Three points is very good.’

Mamelodi Sundowns are now scheduled to take on Polokwane City in the Absa Premiership on Tuesday.

The match at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium kicks off at 19:30.