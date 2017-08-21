Mosimane: Gomes has given 15 penalties against Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane lamented the performance of referee Victor Gomes, following his side’s 2-0 victory against SuperSport United.

Masandawana dominated proceedings throughout the encounter, and despite winning the game through strikes by Hlompho Kekana and Themba Zwane, Mosimane was not pleased with the referee, alluding to a penalty decision that was not given by Gomes following a tackle on Percy Tau by Reneilwe Letsholonyane.

‘Penaldinho’ [Victor Gomes] – I don’t want to talk about him,’ he said in post-match comments.

‘He’s famous for the penalty, but not today,” Mosimane said, before restraining himself.

‘But I don’t want to talk about referees, to say… I don’t know, I can’t say, I can’t see from there [dugout] if it’s a penalty or not.

‘The visuals will show. He [Gomes] said it’s not a penalty, but it’s okay, let’s see if he’s wrong or right. He’s a human being, he makes mistakes.

‘The funny part is he has given, I think, 15 penalties against Sundowns.

‘I’m not saying he’s cheating us. I hope we all hear me properly. I could not see from there.

‘I just saw Percy down. But it’s part of the game, it’s okay. Good to hear the Sundowns [fans] singing, it’s a long way to go and we keep going.’ he concluded.

Sundowns take on Polokwane City in their next PSL encounter on Tuesday evening at Loftus Versfeld Stadium, with kick-off set for 19:30.

Photo: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix