Mosimane delighted with Tau’s showing

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Pitso Mosimane says he is delighted with Percy Tau’s performance after he scored a brace against Free State Stars on Monday.

The Brazilians walked away with three points at Goble Park after Tau netted a brace, despite Nhlanhla Vilakazi scoring a consolation goal in stoppage time.

The 53-year-old coach says he was pleased with Tau’s performance, insisting that his hard work on the training ground has paid off.

‘I thought the game was long finished but it’s okay. I’m disappointed with the late goal because it’s the last five seconds of the game and we’re not picking the player up,’ Mosimane told SuperSport TV after the match.

‘He was free. It spoils the whole thing. We wanted to keep the clean sheet but I’m happy for Percy Tau, once he shoots he scores.

‘I told him, “stop dribbling, how many dribblings do you want? You’ve got to shoot”, and he shot. And the free-kick, he’s practising it hey. I’m so happy he’s practising them all the time.

‘Practise makes perfect. We were stable, we controlled the game. We’re happy, three points, it’s important.’

Mamelodi Sundowns will now turn their attention to the Caf Champions League when they take on Wydad Athletic Club on Saturday.

The match at the Lucas Moripe Stadium kicks off at 15:00.

Photo: Frikkie Kapp/BackpagePix