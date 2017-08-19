Mosimane considers starting Manyisa, Lebese

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane says he could start new signing Oupa Manyisa and George Lebese against SuperSport United at the at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.

Manyisa and Lebese made their debuts for Sundowns coming on as second half substitutes during their MTN8 quarter-final defeat against Maritzburg United last week.

Mosimane says he could consider handing Manyisa and Lebese a starting berth against Matsatsantsa as they kick-start their 2017-18 Absa Premiership campaign

‘They [Manyisa and Lebese] are capable of starting, they are quality. The problem is that we have set a bench mark to say whoever we sign must have the capacity to start at Mamelodi Sundowns,’ Mosimane told his clubs official website.

‘When you do that, you are creating a lot of pressure on the club to sign [top] players.

‘We got Oupa and Lebese, so they had to start from the bench and work their way into the team. It’s important not to jump the gun, but they showed that they fit in the team very well. When you bring in someone, he has to know the culture and fit in very well.’

Mamelodi Sundowns against SuperSport United kicks off at 15:00.

Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix