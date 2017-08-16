Mosimane confident of winning PSL title

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane believes that they have enough quality to reclaim the Absa Premiership title from Bidvest Wits in the new season.

Masandawna were narrowly pipped to the title last season as Wits secured their first-ever PSL trophy in their 96-year existence, but Mosimane is confident that the reigning Caf Champions League winners can reclaim the title.

‘We always believe that we can get it [the title] back,’ he told KickOff.

‘We always believe that we can protect it, but we could not protect it [last season]. I think we should give credit to Wits because they fought very hard to get it.

‘I don’t think we did ourselves justice in the last four games of the season. We got four draws. Maybe we did not want it or maybe it was meant for them. We have to be honest and say we ran out of legs in the end,’ he added.

Sundowns have bolstered their squad with the acquisitions of Brimah Razak, George Lebese and Oupa Manyisa respectively, but that did not stop them from getting booted out of the MTN8 tournament at the hands of Maritzburg United.

‘The smaller teams have found a way to play against the bigger teams.

‘I should be postive on this one because if I was coaching one of the small teams, I would find a strategy to beat the big teams.

‘Somewhere somehow, it’s good for football,’ he said.

Photo: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

– This story originally appeared on SportsClub.co.za