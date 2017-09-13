Moseamedi available for Chiefs clash

Judas Moseamedi holds the ball up ahead of Romario Dlamini

Cape Town City have confirmed that winger Judas Moseamedi will be available for selection for their clash against Kaizer Chiefs on Wednesday.

The Citizens will be hoping to extend their winning streak when they welcome the Glamour Boys to the Cape Town Stadium.

‘News hitting the CTCFC media team is that Judas Moseamedi is in contention for tonight’s game vs Chiefs,’ CT City announced on their official Twitter.

However, Moseamedi is yet to play a competitive match this season after suffering an knee injury during pre-season.

The match at Cape Town City kicks off at 19:30.