Morkel’s double strike leaves England on 53-2

The Proteas were bowled out for 226, before England built up a lead of 189 runs as they got to 53-2 by lunch on day three.



Morne Morkel deserved a lot more than his 2-92 in the first innings after a whole host of close chances didn’t go his way. Once again, he could have had more so far in the second innings, but he did get the key wickets of Alastair Cook and Tom Westley to keep England on their toes, despite the hosts boasting a comfortable lead.

The visitors could only add six runs to their overnight total as Duanne Olivier (4) nicked one to Jonny Bairstow for Stuart Broad to finish with figures of 3-46 and bowl them out for 226, leaving Morkel stranded on 20 not out.

Of all the problems the Proteas have experienced in this series, a fresh one appeared to surface in the first few overs of England’s second innings, with the slip cordon looking disorganised after Dean Elgar dropped Keaton Jennings on 0. Elgar was cramped for room as he spilt it low to his left, and that’s not the first time he’s missed one due to confusion as to who should be taking the catch.

The bowler, Kagiso Rabada, was fuming, for it was his turn for a chance to go begging off his bowling. It didn’t prove too costly though, as Morkel got Cook for the 13th time in his career an over later, as a loose drive found Theunis de Bruyn at gully for the former skipper to depart for 10.

With Jennings struggling to rotate the strike, England were starting to get bogged down, so Westley took it upon himself to try and up the tempo. He swatted a short Morkel delivery away, before the momentum prompted his downfall, as another England batsman fell victim to an edge to gully, this time Aiden Markram with the grab. Westley gone for nine, England on 30-2.

It was slow going from there as Morkel continued to apply the pressure, and while Joe Root did his best to keep the scoreboard ticking along, he could only manufacture 23 off 11 overs with Jennings before lunch was called. England have a lead of 189, with Root on 13, and Jennings on 17.

Scorecard

Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images