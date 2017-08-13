Morkel faces Kolpak decision

Morne Morkel will be facing the difficult decision whether to sign a Kolpak deal.

According to Espncrinfo.com, at least three counties are pursuing the 32-year-old ahead of the 2018 season.

Warwickshire are believed to be interested, while one of the London-based sides are also said to be interested in signing up the Proteas speedster.

Morkel will join a long list of South African signees, which include: Hardus Viljoen, Simon Harmer, Colin Ackermann, Marchant de Lange, Dane Vilas, Stiaan van Zyl, David Wiese, Kyle Abbott and Rilee Rossouw, among others.

With Morkel nearing 33 years old in October, it could be logical for the Proteas bowler to sign a more lucrative Kolpak deal, instead of a national contract.

Morkel made a magnificent Test return after a career-threatening back injury, to end with 19 scalps in the Proteas’ 3-1 series defeat in England, and with Dale Steyn yet to return to the side, may have the expectation of being SA’s main man in upcoming matches.

South Africa have returned home after a tricky UK tour, which saw them lose the ODI, T20 and Test series to England, as well as a disappointing group exit from the Champions Trophy.

Their next assignment will be hosting Bangladesh in a Test, T20 and ODI series, with the first Test taking place on 2 October.

Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images