Mominul leads Bangladesh fightback

Bangladesh weathered an early storm to go into lunch at 218-4 on day three of the Test in Potchefstroom.

They had enduring a torrid 40 minutes delivered by Morne Morkel and Kagiso Rabada but eventually settled, losing only Tamim Iqbal (39) along the way, as they set about challenging the Proteas’ first innings offering of 496-3dec. Mominul Haque was on a well-worked 72, alongside the more aggressive Mahmudallah on 26.

It was Andile Phehluckway who got the breakthrough, with his first wicket in Test cricket. He was slightly fortunate in that it was going down legside, and it took a magnificent diving catch by De Kock to complete the job. Nevertheless, Tamim was on his way for 38, having added 17 to his overnight score.

Rabada, particularly, was desperately unlucky. He started with fire in his belly and deadly accuracy with a ball that finally started swinging. Twice Faf du Plessis was persuaded to review the umpire’s decision, without luck.

That, though, caused Du Plessis to err on the side of caution, for twice in the fourth over Rabada had Tamim and Mominul pinned, but he declined to review. Both were seen to be hitting the stumps. One may have had a hint of an edge, but the other was plumb, when Mominul was on 28.

That seemed to deflate Rabada for his next over went for 17 runs, including three fours. But that brought Phehlukwayo into the attack to break the deadlock.

As Dean Elgar admitted on Friday night: ‘It’s going to be hard work. The Bangladeshis aren’t a pushover team anymore.’ That was made very apparent.

SA (1st innings) 496-3 declared – Dean Elgar 199, Hashim Amla 137, Aiden Markram 97

Bangladesh (1st innings) 218-4 – Mushfiqur Rahim 44, Tamim Iqbal 39, Mominul Haque 72 not out, Mahmudullah 26 not out.

Bangladesh trail by 278 runs

