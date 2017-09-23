Moleko: ‘I am enjoying the opportunity

Kaizer Chiefs right back Kgotso Moleko insists his side are up for a tough challenge against Golden Arrows when the two sides do battle at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.

The Glamour Boys are currently placed fifth in the Absa Premiership standings with eight points, having played five matches so far this season.

The 28-year-old says he has been enjoying the opportunity to don the Amakhosi jersey after the fullback made three starts in their last three encounters.

‘I am enjoying the opportunity,’ Moleko told his clubs official website.

‘I always make sure that I am ready to play whenever being asked to do so. By working hard at training and also attending extra gym sessions.’

Moleko insists that Chiefs are ready to face a tough Golden Arrows side after claiming seven points from the last three PSL matches.

‘We have to be focused and keep doing what we have done in the last few results. If we do that, we will get the result we are looking for,’ he added.

The match at the FNB Stadium kicks off at 20:00.

Photo: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix