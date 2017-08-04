Mohoje staying at the Cheetahs

Springbok loose forward Oupa Mohoje will remain at the Cheetahs until the end of the 2018 season.

The 27-year-old had been linked with a move to Western Province and the Stormers for some time, but on Thursday he confirmed to OFM Sport that he will see out his contract with Free State.

Coach Rory Duncan also confirmed that wingers Raymond Rhule and Sergeal Petersen are the only departing players – both are heading to the Stormers – but remain available for selection for the early stages of the Cheetahs’ Pro14 campaign, which starts on 2 September.

Full story

Photo: Gerhard Steenkamp/BackpagePix