Mohoje to boost Cheetahs

Flank Oupa Mohoje looks set to make his Pro14 debut for the Cheetahs against Leinster in Bloemfontein on Friday.

Mohoje suffered a rib injury during the Cheetahs’ on-field warm-up ahead of their Currie Cup encounter against the Blue Bulls at Loftus on 19 August, and proceeded to play for 21 minutes before he was replaced.

The 27-year-old has since recovered from the knock, with Cheetahs Pro14 coach Rory Duncan saying he has plans to utilise Mohoje in the European competition upon his return to action.

‘Oupa will definitely be considered. A player of his calibre will add value to the team, so it’s nice to finally have him back,’ Duncan told Netwerk24.com.

Meanwhile, flyhalf Fred Zeilinga has started to train with the squad following his hip operation last month, and is expected to be available for selection within the next four weeks. No 10 Niel Marais has begun with gym exercises after undergoing shoulder surgery, but will only be ready to play in January.

Photo: Gerhard Steenkamp/BackpagePix