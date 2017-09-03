Modise: Amajita keen on rectifying mistakes

Amajita captain Malebogo Modise says his side can expect an even tougher clash against England when the two sides meet in the Tri-Nations on Monday.

The South African U20 side will be hoping to bounce back from their 4-0 defeat against Brazil when they take on the Three Lions in their second match at Harrison Park in Leek Town.

The 18-year-old says his side have been working extra hard to rectify their mistakes in their bid to overcome a ‘tough’ England side on Monday.

‘Things are going well, we lost to Brazil on Wednesday and the coaches have told us not to drop our heads, but work harder on rectifying the mistakes we made in the first match, and be ready for the game against England,’ Modise told Safa.net.

‘We are really motivated to play them, and the boys are looking sharp and waiting in anticipation for the game.

‘But we are also aware that it is going to be tougher than the Brazil match, because this is the host nation we are playing, as they will have all the support they need.

‘We have been discussing with the other players that we have to be switched on from the first minute – the England team will come at us, motivated by the home support and also because they drew against Brazil, so they will want to register a win. We have been working on the mistakes we committed against Brazil, and so I think we are ready for England.’

Amajita against England kicks off at 20:00.

Photo: Safa website