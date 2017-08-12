Miller wants to get back in Test team

South Africa A coach Shukri Conrad says David Miller is hungry for runs in the longer format of the game, as the side prepare to face India A.

Conrad admits they are not dwelling on their One-Day Triangular series final loss to India A earlier this week as they focus on the two four-day games, starting at the Tuks Oval in Pretoria on Saturday.

The hosts suffered a seven-wicket loss in the final, which came after a solid overall campaign, and the substantially changed side are now looking to bounce back against the visitors.

For starters, there is a new captain in the form of Aiden Markram, who has just returned from his maiden Proteas tour, while the squad also feature David Miller, Duanne Olivier, Dane Paterson and Andile Phehlukwayo, who all played some role for the national side over the past few months in England.

Conrad says they are looking forward and not backward.

‘We had a really good one-day series, despite us being beaten comprehensively in the final,’ he said. ‘I thought the toss had a lot to do with that, but overall I was happy.

‘We have a lot of new faces, a lot of fresh energy. There’s a lot of experience here around this four-day group, and if the recent training sessions have been anything to go by, then it’s going to be a good couple of weeks.’

Conrad believes that the fresh faces are not the only additions that could reinvigorate his squad. He is convinced that attitude is also key.

Apart from the players mentioned, there are more veterans determined to do well in the series. Players such as Stephen Cook and Dane Piedt are also in the mix, and the coach says that all of them are determined to make an impact.

‘I’m not sure if it’s about the personnel necessarily, all you ever want are hungry players, players that want to be here and players that want to perform.

‘Not wanting to single anyone out, but for example if you take a David Miller, who is a must-have anywhere in the world in any T20 side, and this is where he’s chosen to be. That says a lot about who David is at the moment and what he’s wanting to achieve. I’m sure the rest of the guys will rub off from that as well.

The first of the four-day games was moved from Sahara Park Willowmoore in Benoni to Pretoria earlier this week.

South Africa A four-day team: Aiden Markram (Titans, capt), Stephen Cook (Highveld Lions), Junior Dala (Titans), Beuran Hendricks (Highveld Lions), Heinrich Klaasen (Titans), David Miller (Knights), Duanne Olivier (Knights), Dane Paterson (Cape Cobras), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins), Dane Piedt (Cape Cobras), Omphile Ramela (Highveld Lions), Rudi Second (Knights), Jason Smith (Cape Cobras), Shaun von Berg (Titans), Khaya Zondo (Dolphins).