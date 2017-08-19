Micho: We will approach it like a CL final

Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic says his side will approach their Absa Premiership opener against Chippa United like a Champions League final.

The former Uganda national team mentor has returned to the Soweto giants for his second stint in charge after the club’s worst-ever season in the PSL-era, finishing in 11th position on the table.

Micho took over the reins from Kjell Jonevret earlier this month, and despite only having a week to oversee the squad, the 47-year-old is content with preparations heading into the Saturday’s tie against the Chilli Boys, in addition taking time to comment on the size of his squad.

‘I’m honoured to be the head coach of Orlando Pirates and the players have worked hard, they show dedication and commitment at training,’ he said at a press conference.

‘The players are determined and they want to give their best, this is a basis we can build on.

‘I’m satisfied with work we have done in the short space of time,’ he added.

Sredojevic added that his squad are ready do duty against Dan Malasela’s side, in addition to commenting on the new signings.

‘I respect Chippa and the other teams, but we will take every match as it comes and the approach will be that of [a] Champions League final.

‘New players that have come in have addded some value to the team,’ he concluded.

The two sides clash at the Orlando Stadium, with kick-off set for 18:00.

Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/Backpagepix