Micho explains Makola exclusion

Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojević revealed the reason behind Mpho Makola’s exclusion from the side that did duty against Maritzburg United on Friday.

The Soweto giants extended their unbeaten streak in the Absa Premiership after playing to a 0-0 draw against Fadlu Davids’ Maritzburg outfit, but questions marks were raised about the availability of Makola.

The former Bafana Bafana international was named in the starting lineup, but was replaced by Thabo Qalinge when the two sides took the field.

The Serbian mentor said that Makola picked up a knock during the warm-up and was replaced by Qalinge.

‘He finished the whole match [against Ajax], however he got a stomach and a back problem, so we didn’t want to risk him,’ he said in post-match comments.

Micho praised his charges for getting a point against a plucky Maritzburg outfit and lauded their efforts at sticking to the game plan.

‘Very tough match against a very good team. It is not by accident that they’ve collected eight points up to so far,’ he added.

‘We’ve played according to our plan. We still need to do polishing touches because on Tuesday we’re playing a good team in Cape Town City.’

