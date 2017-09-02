Micho delighted to work with Rhulani

Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic says he is delighted to work alongside Rhulani Mokwena, who he considers as ‘one of the top five upcoming coaches in Africa.’

Mokwena left Mamelodi Sundowns to bolster the stuttering Bucs’ ranks, and Micho revealed that he knew exactly what type of assistant he was getting, having known Rhulani since 2006.

‘I’ve known Rhulani since 2006, so people must not think this is a new relationship,’ he told soccerladuma.

‘Rhulani worked under my good friend and African brother Pitso (Mosimane), so I know he has had an unbelievable experience and gained knowledge from that journey.

‘I know personally 90 percent of the coaches here on the continent, and consider Rhulani to be one of the top five upcoming coaches in Africa. He is an asset to South African football.

‘We share a passion for the game. Like me, he is always switched on to the game 24 hours of every day of the year. He has this club in his blood due to his family connection and I’m delighted to work with him. I’m ready to give him what I have, and ready to receive from him what he has in terms of coaching at the highest level,’ he concluded.

Pirates will look to get back to winning ways in the Absa Premieship after the international break when they host Ajax Cape Town at the Orlando Stadium on 12 September.