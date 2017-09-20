Micho credits players for win

Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic says his players deserve all the credit following their 1-0 win against Cape town City on Tuesday night.

Thabo Qalinge’s late strike ensured that the Buccaneers’ unbeaten streak in the Absa Premiership continues and the Pirates mentor praised his side for sticking to their tactics against a resilient City outfit.

‘First of all, I need to give credit to the players for sticking to the tactics,’ he said in post-match comments.

‘It has not been easy to play against very good competitive team of Cape Town City that is in the final of the MTN8, really good group of individuals coached by a great coach.

‘We have matched them for everything. One moment decided it, the moment went our side. I’m very happy for a player like Lyle Foster got more minutes.

‘On the other side, I cannot put any other individual because the team worked and this batch won us the game today,’ he concluded.

The Soweto giants who moved to the summit of the standings with the victory over Benni McCarthy’s side face defending champions bidets Wits in their next league encounter on Saturday at the Bidvest Stadium with kickoff scheduled for 18:00.

Photo: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix