Meyer: Boks still trail All Blacks

Heyneke Meyer believes the Springboks will be much improved in the Rugby Championship, but still lag behind the All Blacks.

South Africa registered a 3-0 Test series win against France in June, while New Zealand could only manage a 1-1 series draw with the British & Irish Lions. But speaking to Radio Sport, Meyer said he had no doubt the All Blacks would be too strong for their Rugby Championship opponents.

‘The Springboks will definitely be better – they have really improved the coaching team, fitness levels and specifically defence. Last year they were struggling with defence, with a lot of defensive coaches coming in and out,’ said Meyer.

‘The Boks are better than last year and will play at higher pace. With Warren Whiteley as the captain they will work on the culture and you can see the guys playing for each other. They will have a much better championship. But I feel New Zealand is still the team to beat, and they will take a lot of confidence out of the Crusaders winning the Super Rugby final.’

Meyer also rubbished claims that the All Blacks’ dominance in world rugby is waning following the drawn Test series in June.

‘I still believe the All Blacks are the trend setters. You can’t read too much into the Lions tour. New Zealand were on their way to winning the second Test, and then the third Test would have been totally different. Unfortunately, the incident with Sonny Bill happened.

‘I don’t think the gap is closing, with all due respect. I know I’m putting my foot in it now, but if you look at most of those [Lions touring] games, whenever you have southern hemisphere referees you have quicker ball and that is when the All Blacks are at their best. There is a big difference because with northern hemisphere referees it is always more of an arm wrestle.

‘I think it will be total arrogance if you think we have closed the gap with New Zealand. By the time you catch the All Blacks, they are two levels ahead.’

Photo: Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images