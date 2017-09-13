Menzo: We conceded an unnecessary goal

Ajax Cape Town coach Stanley Menzo believes his side should’ve walked away with a point against Orlando Pirates after their 1-0 defeat on Tuesday.

The Buccaneers claimed all three points after edging the Urban Warriors as Bernard Morrison’s ninth-minute strike proved to be the difference on the day.

Menzo believes his side could’ve drawn the match, as they conceded an ‘unnecessary’ goal in the first half.

‘We conceded an unnecessary goal from a throw-in,’ Menzo told SuperSport after the game. ‘We had problems in the first 20 minutes. I think, they [Pirates] were rotating on our right side. After 20 minutes we took the situation back. The last part of the first half we were OK.

‘Second half, we have to make better decisions, quicker handling. We made them struggle and with a little bit of luck we could have made it 1-1.’

Ajax Cape Town will be hoping to bounce back when they welcome Polokwane City to the Cape Town Stadium on Friday.

Kick-off has been scheduled for 20:00.