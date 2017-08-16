Watch: McIlroy opens up on injury

The defending FedExCup winner, Rory McIlroy, has major question marks surrounding his participation in not only the PGA Tour playoffs, but also the rest of the season.

‘I don’t know what I’m going to do,’ said McIlroy after finishing +1 at the PGA Championship.

‘You might not see me until next year. You might see me in a couple of weeks’ time. It really depends.’

McIlroy has not won this season and it could remain that way, despite the lure of a $10-million cheque that the FedExCup brings with it.

‘I can go out there and play and shoot decent scores, but when I come off the course I feel my left rhomboid going into spasm. The inside of my left arm goes numb. I don’t know what to do.

‘I have got this next week off to assess what I need to go forward.’

The FedExCup begins at Northern Trust Open on 24 August and ends with the Tour Championship in late September, but the Northern Irishman is looking ahead to his chance to beat Jordan Spieth to the career Grand Slam at The Masters in April next year

‘I’m capable of playing well enough to give myself a chance in it. I feel like I have a sense of, not duty, but I’ve missed a lot of time already. If I’m capable of playing, I feel like, why shouldn’t you?

‘But then at the same time, if you are not capable of playing at your best, why should you play? It’s a Catch-22.

‘At the same time, April is a long way away. That’s the next big thing on my radar.’