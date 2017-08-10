McIlroy chasing PGA hat-trick

Rory blitzed the field for his second win at the venue in 2015

Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy returns to Quail Hollow, a familiar setting this week, chasing his third PGA Championship title.

SA tee times at Quail Hollow

Only Jack Nicklaus (five), Walter Hagen (five) and Tiger Woods (four) have won the Wanamaker Trophy more than McIlroy, who has won twice at Quail Hollow, including his first PGA Tour title in 2010.

‘It would be nice to make that a hat-trick,’ McIlroy said.

‘I play well at Quail Hollow. I love the golf course.

‘They have made a few changes, but I’ll have some really good vibes.’

He has not won a Major since 2014 when he won this championship at Congressional, and begins his quest for his third title at 19:35 (SA time) alongside Rickie Fowler, who beat him in a playoff to win his first PGA Tour title in 2012, and Jon Rahm.

DID YOU READ: Course knowledge has McIlroy favourite for PGA hat-trick