McCarthy: We’re playing for bragging rights

Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy will be hoping to his side can walk away with bragging rights and three points against Ajax Cape Town on Saturday.

The Citizens currently sit fifth in the Absa Premiership standings with nine points, while rivals Ajax are placed 12th with five points.

McCarthy has stressed the importance of their derby against the Urban Warriors and hopes his side to claim all three points at Cape Town Stadium.

‘All derbies are special, as we are playing for bragging rights in the city. Ajax have come a long way, they have a wealth of history,’ McCarthy said.

‘But even though we’re only two years old, we are showing that we are a club that means business. And for us to continue in that spirit, we have to ensure that we claim those bragging rights of the city.

‘So yes, it’s a three-point game, but derbies are special.’

The match at Cape Town Stadium kicks off at 15:00.