 City coach Benni McCarthy: We're a work in progress
    Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy
    Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy says he is satisfied with his side’s performance against Polokwane City in their MTN8 quarter-final encounter at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

    The Citizens advanced to the next round of the competition following their 1-0 victory over Rise and Shine courtesy of an own goal by Sibusiso Mbonani

    The 39-year-old coach says he is proud of the performance his side displayed against a ‘very dangerous’ Polokwane side.

    ‘We’re a work in progress,’ McCarthy told SuperSportTV after the game.

    ‘The signs are there that the boys can play but I think now it’s back to the drawing board again.

    ‘We got a first win and Polokwane didn’t just come here to add numbers, they came to play and they’re a very dangerous team.

    ‘I’m very proud and privileged to be part of this team. These boys have gone out there and played for me and I can’t really ask for more.’

    Cape Town City will now turn their attention to the Absa Premiership when they take on Bidvest Wits at the Bidvest Stadium on Friday.

    Kick-off has been set for 20:00.

    Photo: Chris Ricco/BackpagePix

