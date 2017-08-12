McCarthy: We’re a work in progress

Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy says he is satisfied with his side’s performance against Polokwane City in their MTN8 quarter-final encounter at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.



The Citizens advanced to the next round of the competition following their 1-0 victory over Rise and Shine courtesy of an own goal by Sibusiso Mbonani

The 39-year-old coach says he is proud of the performance his side displayed against a ‘very dangerous’ Polokwane side.

‘We’re a work in progress,’ McCarthy told SuperSportTV after the game.

‘The signs are there that the boys can play but I think now it’s back to the drawing board again.

‘We got a first win and Polokwane didn’t just come here to add numbers, they came to play and they’re a very dangerous team.

‘I’m very proud and privileged to be part of this team. These boys have gone out there and played for me and I can’t really ask for more.’

Cape Town City will now turn their attention to the Absa Premiership when they take on Bidvest Wits at the Bidvest Stadium on Friday.

Kick-off has been set for 20:00.

Photo: Chris Ricco/BackpagePix